Vadodara cricket body chief alleges threat by ex-cricketer Munaf Patel

Vadodara-based Cricket Hitrakshak Samiti (CHS) chief Devendra Surti submitted an application with the Navapura police against former cricketer Munaf Patel for allegedly “threatening to kill him”. The former cricketer rejected the allegations as baseless.

Surti alleged that Patel called him on Thursday morning and issued the threat.

Police inspector at Navapura police station, R M Chauhan said, “We have received the application from Surti. However, he has not filed any police complaint and therefore no FIR has been lodged in the matter.”

Surti alleged that he was targeted because of the anti-corruption fights the CHS has been taking up against the Baroda Cricket’s Association. Patel at present serves as the mentor for the senior teams under BCA.

“I have been raising my voice against corruption in the cricket association and this is why I am being threatened. I want the police to know that if something happens to me and my family, then Munaf Patel should be held responsible,” Surti said.

Refuting the allegations as baseless, Patel said, “My name has been dragged into the matter for no reason. I have only played cricket and would continue to do that throughout my life. He has issues with the selections, but I am a team mentor and have no role to play in selections. My name has been unnecessarily dragged into the matter and the allegations are completely baseless.”