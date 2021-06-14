Vadodara: Court sends rape accused to five days in police custody

The two accused, aged 19 and 20, were arrested Saturday, after the two tested negative for Covid-19.

A local court in Vadodara on Sunday remanded two accused arrested in an alleged case of rape and suicide of a girl to five days in police custody until June 17.

The police that is probing the alleged rape and suicide had sought 14 days police custody of the accused on several grounds, including investigation into the crime history of the accused and also if the accused had sexually assaulted the victim before the rape that occurred on June 8.

The police, which was led to investigate the alleged rape case after the victim’s autopsy report suggested of sperm cells in the woman’s cervical swabs, told the court that the custody of the accused was needed to ascertain several facts pertaining to the incidents leading to the suicide.

In a statement, the investigating police inspector said, “The police, in its remand application has stated that the custody of both accused was needed to ascertain if anyone else was also involved in facilitating the crime. The accused had got food and drinks for the party on June 8, when one of the two raped the victim. We need to conclude if someone delivered the food to them and if it was pre-ordered for preparation. If so, what instructions were passed on.”

“The two accused and the victim also worked in the customer service department of a food delivery company and were well versed with technology. It is needed to be ascertained if the accused used their knowledge to destroy any crucial evidence. It also needs to be known if the accused and victim had previously travelled together for outings,” he added.

The police also told the court that it needed to be established if the accused filmed any video of the act for the purpose of any further crime. “It is also needed to be ascertained if the accused had pre planned the crime, if the accused had previously tried to get intimate with the victim or assaulted her earlier or whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes before. The presence of the two accused is also needed to conclude if anyone else was involved in the crime,” police told the court.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for abetment of suicide (306), rape 376 (1), and administering poison with intent to commit offence (328).

The woman had died by hanging on June 10, two days after she was allegedly raped by the 19-year-old accused at a party they had organised to unwind, attended by the 20-year-old accused and a friend of the victim’s who is not an accused in the case.