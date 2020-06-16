Covid cases cross 1,600 in Vadodara: Civic body scales up facilities in govt hospitals

On Monday, the VMC also declared three more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total tally to 50. (Representational) On Monday, the VMC also declared three more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total tally to 50. (Representational)

On a day when Covid-19 cases crossed 1,600 in Vadodara, settling at 1,610 with 44 new cases from 189 samples tested on Monday, the administration has begun scaling up the existing dedicated Covid-19 facilities at government hospitals in the city.

The SSG Hospital, run by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), will turn into a 500-bed facility and Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Medical college will add 120 more beds to its existing Covid-19 beds.

Officials of the administration, including Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao and Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay visited the GMERS Hospital in Gotri to review an additional 120-bed facility which will be operational this week. The hospital already has a dedicated 250-bed facility for Covid-19.

At the SSG Hospital, the emergency ward building will be upgraded and made fully operational for dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the next two weeks with 500 beds, including a 100-bed Intensive Care Unit, and 40 ventilator beds. The other wards in the building will be temporarily shifted out of this building to prevent cross-infection.

Rao said that the paediatric ward of the SSG Hospital will be shifted to Gotri hospital by July 1, to allow the Covid-19 facility run from the pediatric ward, to function at full strength.

“The paediatric ward was to any way shift to Gotri but we are doing it immediately to make sure that the building is available for Covid-19 facility. The need to scale up is because we have to be prepared for the upcoming scenario. We need about 2,000 beds, of which 1,500 will be in government facilities. We have already acquired 500 beds for Covid-19 care in empanelled private hospitals,” Rao said. The VMC, last month, empanelled 31 private hospitals in the city to offer 500 Covid-19 beds with a cap on the charges for the wards and critical care for Covid-19 patients.

The Divisional Railway Hospital at Pratapnagar has also started functioning as a Covid-19 hospital with 50 beds, of which 20 beds are ICUs, including 4 ventilators, 4 BIPAPs and specialist doctors for critical care.

On Monday, the VMC also declared three more Covid-19 deaths, taking the total tally to 50. While several deaths have occurred since May 7 —when the VMC stopped giving out details of deaths—the other deaths are currently under “audit”.

