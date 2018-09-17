Vadodara: Cop ‘commits suicide’ by shooting himself

Jadeja, posted at Detection of Crime Branch, had recently moved to the city from Rajkot, and was living with his wife as his official quarters. (Representational) Jadeja, posted at Detection of Crime Branch, had recently moved to the city from Rajkot, and was living with his wife as his official quarters. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at Alkapuri police outpost in Vadodara city. Sanjaysinh Jadeja (38) was found dead on a cot inside the chowki with a bullet wound on his head by a cleaning staff on Sunday morning.

Jadeja, posted at Detection of Crime Branch, had recently moved to the city from Rajkot, and was living with his wife as his official quarters. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

According to the police, the cleaning worker found Jadeja’s body lying in a pool of blood when he reached the chowki at 9:45 am.

Initially, he could not recognise Jadeja since he was not in his uniform. Jadeja had allegedly entered the police station when the seven other police personnel posted at the chowki were on patrolling duty for Ganesh Chaturthi.

A diary, found on the table of the police outpost, had a note stating, “I can not continue my services as a PSI, please forgive me”.

According to the police, Jadeja was appointed head of recently formed anti chain-snatching squad on September 8 as part of a state government’s initiative to curb crime, and was efficiently discharging his duties.

He had been in police service for the last 18 years, and had joined the services as a constable in Rajkot. He was eventually promoted to the post of sub-inspector, following which he was transferred to Vadodara and was posted at Alkapuri police chowki under Sayajigunj police station before being inducted into the crime branch team.

“This suicide has come as a shock to us. We remember him as a very efficient and intelligent police officer. Because of his efficiency and his hard work, we even took him ahead and made him lead the anti-chain snatching squad under the crime branch. We are investigating the diary, the note and other possibilities as well as to what led him to take such a drastic step. All the evidence have been sent for forensic tests, including his mobile phone, to get leads from the call details or chats, if any,” said Vadodara Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

A case of accidental death has been registered in the case. The investigation will be carried out by Sayajigunj Inspector Haresh Vora and will be supervised by ACP (Division B) J N Desai.

