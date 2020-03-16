Vadodara: Constable and police driver held for ‘rape’ of woman while on patrol

Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (2) (a) (being a police officer commits rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image) Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (2) (a) (being a police officer commits rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)

A police constable attached with Laxmipura police station of Vadodara police was arrested early on Sunday along with a driver for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman during his late night patrolling duty on Saturday.

The accused Surajsinh Chauhan (24), who was in charge of the police control room (PCR) van at Laxmipura police station along with Rasik Chauhan, who was driving the police vehicle, have also been booked under charges of extortion, police said.

According to the complaint, around 8.30 pm on Saturday, the woman was sitting on a bike along with her friend near the canal on Ankodia-Sevasi road when the accused approached them and began questioning. After a brief interrogation regarding where they were from and what they were doing at the spot, Surajsinh allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the woman and her friend to let them go.

Rasik then took the man (the woman’s friend) to a nearby petrol pump where he worked earlier and transferred Rs 5,000 to their account and collected cash in return. Meanwhile, the woman alleged that Surajsinh took her to an old dilapidated and abandoned house nearby and raped her. The accused then left and resumed their routine patrolling duty, the police said. The victims then went to their respective houses and informed their parents, who then approached the police. The two accused were arrested soon after.

Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (2) (a) (being a police officer commits rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Immediately after the complaint was registered, both the accused were arrested. The survivor as well as the accused were sent for medical examinations. After the remand procedures, we will proceed with reconstruction of the crime scene. We are also probing regarding the driver,” said BA Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner of Police, B Division.

