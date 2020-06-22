Vadodara: Constable, 6 others booked over ‘birthday celebrations’

Constable Harshdeep Singh and six others, including the one whose birthday was being celebrated, have been booked. Apart from Singh, the others who been named in the FIR are juveniles in conflict with law, police said. (Representational) Constable Harshdeep Singh and six others, including the one whose birthday was being celebrated, have been booked. Apart from Singh, the others who been named in the FIR are juveniles in conflict with law, police said. (Representational)

A constable attached to Chhani police station in Vadodara has been booked for participating in birthday celebrations during curfew hours, after a purported video of the celebrations went viral on June 20, police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place on a service road outside Saptapadi party plot in Chhani. Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am.

In the video, the participants are seen bursting crackers on the road, with bikes parked nearby and four cakes tabled on them. As the group sings birthday wishes and captures the entire event on their cameras, they are also heard telling each other that they should not circulate or share the video with anyone.

“As soon as the video was brought to our notice, we filed an offence for violating prohibitory orders, after identifying those seen in the video, including the constable. They will be arrested as per protocol,” said Police inspector RS Dodiya, in charge at Chhani police station.

Constable Harshdeep Singh and six others, including the one whose birthday was being celebrated, have been booked. Apart from Singh, the others who been named in the FIR are juveniles in conflict with law, police said.

An inquiry has also been initiated under the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ‘A’ division, against the constable. “I have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter and the report is expected within seven days. Based on the report, further actions will be taken,” said PH Bhesaniya, ACP, ‘A’ Division.

