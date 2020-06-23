Vadodara: Constable, 6 others arrested for celebrating birthday during curfew hours

Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am. (Representational) Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am. (Representational)

A day after a police constable attached with Chhani police station in Vadodara and six others were booked for allegedly participating in birthday celebrations during curfew hours, all the accused were arrested by the Vadodara police and later released on bail.

A purported video of the celebrations had gone viral on June 20 and was brought to the notice of the higher police officials. As per the complaint, the incident took place on a service road outside Saptapadi party plot in Chhani. Despite the relaxations by the state government since June 1, curfew hours continue to be in force between 9 pm and 5 am.

In the video, the participants are seen bursting crackers on the road, with bikes parked nearby and four cakes tabled on them. As the group sings birthday wishes and captures the entire event on their cameras, they are also heard telling each other that they should not circulate or share the video with anyone.

“All the accused including the constable who were identified from the video were arrested. But since it is a bailable offence they were released on bail the same day. The inquiry against the constable is underway and necessary actions will be taken after the report is submitted,” said Police inspector RS Dodiya, in-charge at Chhani police station. An inquiry was initiated under the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ‘A’ division, against the constable.

Constable Harshdeep Singh and six others, including the one whose birthday was being celebrated, were booked under IPC sections 188 , 269 and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. Apart from Singh, the others who have been named in the FIR are juveniles in conflict with law, the police said.

