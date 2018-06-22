Vadodara: Class 9 student brutally stabbed to death in school toilet, probe on

Gujarat school murder: The police have also recovered a bag with seven different weapons including sharp-edged weapons and a liquid mixture of chilli powder, which is alleged to belong to the accused who threw it on the terrace before fleeing. Gujarat school murder: The police have also recovered a bag with seven different weapons including sharp-edged weapons and a liquid mixture of chilli powder, which is alleged to belong to the accused who threw it on the terrace before fleeing.

A Class 9th tribal student in Vadodara was brutally stabbed to death in the school on Friday afternoon. The victim, who was lying in a pool of blood in the boys’ toilet, succumbed to his injuries before the ambulance arrived.

As per preliminary investigation by the police, the student was attacked on the rear of his head with a sharp object, his throat was slit and there were stab wounds on his stomach. The forensic team and officials were rushed to the spot. The body was taken for post-mortem after identification.

The police have also recovered a bag with seven different weapons including sharp-edged weapons and a liquid mixture of chilli powder, which is alleged to belong to the accused who threw it on the terrace before fleeing. The bag has been identified to belong to another pupil, studying in class 10th of the same school.

However, the police say that it will only narrow down on the accused after investigating the CCTV cameras mounted outside the first-floor washroom. The police have formed three teams to search for the absconding student.

“The owner of the bag is one of our prime suspect but we are yet to investigate the CCTV footages. We also believe that it could be a pre-planned murder and more than one student can be involved in the murder,” said the investigation officer.

The incident serves as a chilling reminder of last year’s murder of a seven-year-old at a prominent Gurgaon school. In September, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit outside the washroom of the school, triggering widespread shock and outrage.

