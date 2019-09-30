Vadodara: Class 12 boy booked for ‘molesting’ school junior

Police on Sunday booked a Class 12 student for allegedly molesting a junior in his school.

The girl, a student of Class 10, alleged that the accused, who is also her neighbour, used to follow her from school to home. On September 19, when she was returning home from school, the accused allegedly groped and touched her inappropriately and also tried to drag her to a secluded place. When the girl resisted, he allegedly slapped her and threatened her of dire consequences, she stated in her complaint.

After the incident, the issue was raised in the village panchayat. However, when no action was taken even after 10 days of the incident, the girl’s parents approached the police. Based on the complaint, the accused was booked under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under section 8 of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (punishment for sexual assault). The police, however, is yet to make any arrest.

“We are yet to make any arrest. We are unaware of the boy’s age. Once he is arrested we can ascertain his age and proceed with the investigation. The girl’s family first took up the case with the village panchayat which caused the delay in the lodging of the complaint. We are in the process of gathering evidences and recording statements at the moment,” a police officer said.