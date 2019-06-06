Vadodara civic body to revamp its fire dept

The Surat fire tragedy that killed 22 youngsters last month has pushed fire departments in other parts of the state too to set their houses in order.

While Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) went on a drive to conduct safety checks at various commercial establishments, including coaching centres, restaurants and hotels, following the incident, the civic body is now set to address the glaring inadequacies within the fire department itself.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo has sought a revision of the Schedule of the Vadodara Emergency and Fire Services Department, which is about 25 years old and therefore grossly insufficient for an expanding city like Vadodara.

To begin with, the department lacks a chief fire officer given the ouster of the former head, Hitesh Taparia, in 2015. He was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a case of disproportionate assets. Since then, the department has been functioning with an officer in-charge who is not part of the actual force.

The city has seven fire stations and the provision in the old schedule is for seven station officers. However, it runs on just three station officers. But, the city, which has grown exponentially in the past 25 years, now needs at least 17 fire stations.

Bhadoo says the rule is that there should be one fire station for every 10 square kilometre area of the city. “We are a city of 170 square kilometres and therefore 17 fire stations is the need of the hour. We have initiated a process to increase the number of stations within next three to four years,” Bhadoo says.

He adds that three stations will be added within the next couple of months, while others will need time to come up owing to logistical issues like availability of land and officers.

The VMC has asked the All-India Fire Safety Institution to conduct a safety audit of the city to assess vulnerable places and suggest where the fire stations should strategically come up. While most of the recent residential and commercial establishments of the city are located in planned areas with accessible broad roads, the old walled city poses a challenge with narrow roads and clusters of homes. However, many new buildings too lack basic fire norms. A 2016 fire in a 10-storey business hub in the city had over 109 people trapped on the higher floors with some even attempting to jump off to escape the flames.

Bhadoo says they will also have to find suitable plots for the new fire stations. “Accordingly, we will also revise the sanctioned strength of the department and recruit people to meet the requirements of the 17 fire stations. We have also decided to procure two state-of-the-art machines like a 60-feet-tall rolling-platform ladder as well as an 85-m hydraulic platform, which is sufficient for the current buildings.”

The municipal commissioner approved tenders on Tuesday to acquire the machines.

Currently, the Vadodara fire and emergency services has a 44-m-tall ladder that can go up to 14 floors, but it is stationed in Makarpura GIDC, which perpetually has no highrises. Another ladder of 30 m is located in Vadiwadi, which has highrises in the periphery. But in case of emergencies, rushing the ladder from Makarpura will mean covering a distance of a minimum of 10-15 km.

Bhadoo says they will relocate the ladder shortly to some area that needs it. “Every fire station should have two vehicles, one water tanker and one ambulance. That is the bare minimum. Accordingly, we will also make space to acquire these for the new fire stations. The audit will give us suggestions for the same. The overall planning will take about 30 days.”

Bhadoo has also decided to create an additional post of deputy fire officer, one of whom will be contractual and others will be promoted from the force — an issue that has been a bone of contention within the department.