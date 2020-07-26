Vadodara civic body prohibits immersion of Goddess Dashama idols

The notification further stated that the VMC will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on anybody found immersing the idols in ponds, river or canals within the limits of the civic body. (Representational) The notification further stated that the VMC will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on anybody found immersing the idols in ponds, river or canals within the limits of the civic body. (Representational)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), on Saturday, issued a notification prohibiting the immersion of Goddess Dashama idols in water bodies located within the city limits. The notification further stated that the VMC will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on anybody found immersing the idols in ponds, river or canals within the limits of the civic body.

The notification issued by Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay stated that the prohibition is part of the city’s precautionary measures in wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Several believers observe a ten-day fast for Goddess Dashama, beginning on the first day of the holy month of Shravan as per the Hindu calender. The Goddess is a native deity of various communities living in Gujarat. The immersion of the idols is slated for July 30.

