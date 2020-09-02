Vadodara city head constable dies of Covid

Govind Rana, head constable with Vadodara city police, was involved in duties including driving vehicles amid the pandemic. (Representational)

As Gujarat recorded over 1,300 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 97,936 cases, among those to die of Covid-19 was a head constable with the motor transport department in Vadodara.

Govind Rana, head constable with Vadodara city police, was involved in duties including driving vehicles amid the pandemic. So far, Vadodara has reported 8,185 cases and 143 Covid deaths.

In the district of Ahmedabad where 159 new cases were reported, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) – as part of its targeted testing drive – found 30 positive from the construction site of a PSP Project undertaking in the Bodakdev ward. The AMC has declared the PSP Palladium construction site, containing 175 households, as a micro containment zone. Another construction site of a hotel, ITC Narmada near Judges Bungalow Road in Bodakdev, saw 12 persons test positive, with 250 labourers being contained in the area.

Meanwhile, AMC-run LG Hospital in the past four days has reported 17 positive cases from the radiology department alone, nine of whom were doctors, including one professor, four technicians, one nurse and three servants, according to a doctor serving in the hospital.

The rural jurisdiction of Surat reported 115 cases on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd