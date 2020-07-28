vadodara central jail Complaints against seven inmates for jumping parole

The others are accused in cases of assault and theft, belonging to different districts. (Representational) The others are accused in cases of assault and theft, belonging to different districts. (Representational)

Vadodara Central Jail authorities have lodged police complaints against seven inmates lodged in the prison for jumping the 60-day parole that was granted to them in March this year, as part of the government policy decision to decongest prisons for Covid-19 precautions. Three of the accused are being tried for heinous crimes such as murder and rape.

Jailer Narendra Rathod has filed complaints against six inmates — convicts and undertrials — who have jumped parole, with the Raopura police station, while the Fatehgunj police station has registered the complaint against one undertrial. Of the absconding inmates, one is an accused in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder; two inmates are accused of murder and one is an accused in a rape case filed in Anand district.

The others are accused in cases of assault and theft, belonging to different districts. Police Inspector JH Chaudhary of Raopura police station said, “We have received two complaints from the jail authorities and have duly transferred them to the home districts, where the police will launch a probe to ascertain the whereabouts of the prisoners.”

