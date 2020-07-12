Vadodara: Case lodged against school management for ‘attempting’ test

The management had allegedly called eight students of class 9 to attempt a test in the school to become eligible for promotion to the next class. (Representational) The management had allegedly called eight students of class 9 to attempt a test in the school to become eligible for promotion to the next class. (Representational)

The Vadodara police served a notice to the principal and the director of Bhartiya Bhavan’s School in Makarpura area of the city, for violation of the prohibitory orders for schools that are in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The police is probing a case against the school management for having called students to the school premises to attempt a test in order to promote them to the next class amid the lockdown.

The management had allegedly called eight students of class 9 to attempt a test in the school to become eligible for promotion to the next class. The police served a notice to Principal R S Singhal on Friday and to Director Deepak Dalal Saturday, directing them to be present at the police station for further investigation.

Makarpura Police Inspector RA Patel said, “The principal has told us that the director directed him to hold a test for those students of Class IX and Class XI, who did not clear the prelims earlier this year before the lockdown was imposed. This is because they have internally decided to promote students to the next class due to the lockdown. They had called eight students of Class IX to the school to attempt the test but did not seek permission.”

“We have recorded the statements of the principal and the director. Parents and teachers will also record their statements after which we will arrest the principal and the director,” Patel added.

The two have been booked under Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act (penalty for contravention of rules) and Indian Penal Code 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

