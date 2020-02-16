Vadodara: Car plunges into lake, 1 dead

The police have registered a case of negligent driving. (Representational Image) The police have registered a case of negligent driving. (Representational Image)

One person died, while two others were rescued after a car they were travelling in plunged into a lake in Siswa village near Savli Taluka in Vadodara district on Saturday early morning.

According to the police, the three men were returning from their night duty, when the driver of the car, Raju, landed the car into the lake.

While 36-year-old Chandresh Shah, resident of Bajwa, died due to drowning, Raju managed to swim to safety. The rescue teams of the fire department managed to save the other person, identified as Narendra. Police said that the absence of a boundary wall around the lake led to the driver missing the water body.

