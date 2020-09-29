Two killed after three-storey building collapses in Vadodara; several feared traped

Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department (VFES) has begun rescue operations.

A three storey building in the Bawamanpura area of Vadodara city collapsed after midnight on Tuesday, killing two and crushing several vehicles parked on the facing main road. Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department (VFES) has begun rescue operations as locals suggest that at least six persons are trapped in the debris.

According to locals, the building was originally at least three decades old and undergoing a renovation. A team of 30 fire officers is at the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris. Two injured persons have been rushed to the SSG hospital in the city.

More details awaited.

