Vadodara: Bootlegger with fake ID held for ferrying liquor

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two persons, including a bootlegger, for allegedly ferrying Illegally Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to the police, the bootlegger identified as Sailesh Kahar was using a fake ID card from the Baroda Medical College claiming to be a part of essential services for uninterrupted access across the city. On Sunday, police got a tip off acting on which, they apprehended Kahar and his aide Alpesh Padhiyar from Manjalpur area of the city.

The police had also recovered six bottles of IMFL worth Rs 13,900 and their vehicle. “Kahar has worked at the Baroda Medical College on contractual basis earlier but was not employed at the moment. His father still works there and he had managed to get a fake ID from his contractor. We will be detaining the contractor for questioning as well. Whether he was supplying the liquor to someone or had bought it for himself is still a matter of investigation,” said J J Patel, police-inspector, Crime Branch.

Kahar had been arrested five times between 2010 and now under Prohibition Act and has also been arrested under the Prevention of Anti Social Elements Act (PASA) earlier.

