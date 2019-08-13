Vadodara: Blamed for woman’s 2 abortions, in-laws booked

Police have booked the in-laws of a woman who allegedly forced her to have two abortions and also made her undergo a surgery to get her uterus removed when she was pregnant with her third child.

Bhavna Parmar (28), a resident of Padamala in Vadodara, has accused her husband Bhakti, mother-in-law and her husband’s paramour of forcefully feeding her pills that caused two miscarriages and forcing her to undergo a hysterectomy when she was pregnant a third time.

Bhavna and Bhakti got married 10 years ago and they have an eight-year-old daughter, police said. According to her complaint, three years after marriage, during her second pregnancy, Bhakti and his mother Jasiben forcibly ended her pregnancy giving her pills, police said.

Last year when she became pregnant again, her child was aborted again, Bhavna said, and her husband and mother-in-law forcibly got a hysterectomy done on her to prevent further pregnancies, police said.

Based on her complaint, the Mahila police station of the rural police booked all the three accused under various IPC sectons but they are yet to make any arrests in the case.

“We are conducting the necessary tests,” investigating officer M N Parmar said. “The couple has a daughter, so we are also verifying the angle of (whether) it is a case of (the family desiring) a male child. After evidence is collected, we will make the arrests.” The role of the husband’s paramour is yet to be ascertained, police said.