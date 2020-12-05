Vadodara BJP leader held for breach of Covid norms

All eight have been released on bail, they added. (Representational)

FORMER VADODARA mayor and general secretary of the BJP’s city unit, Sunil Solanki has been arrested along with seven others for celebrating his birthday in violation of the lockdown regulations that demand social distancing and wearing masks, police said on Friday.

All eight have been released on bail, they added.

The Sayajigunj police said eight people, including Solanki, were booked after videos emerged of the birthday celebrations at the party’s office in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Smitesh Solanki of Sayajigunj police station said, “We had registered the offence on Thursday under IPC Section 188 for violation of notification in place. Thereafter, we had arrested six persons on Thursday night. Solanki was arrested on Friday along with the eighth person. They were arrested and released on bail as it is a bailable offence.”

On Friday, Solanki said he appreciated the police action as law “is equal for all”.

