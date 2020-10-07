Vadodara: Autorickshaw driver attacks another with knife, booked

Shree Hari township at Ajwa road in Vadodara where an auto driver allegedly attacked a fellow driver on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Vadodara police has booked an autorickshaw driver for allegedly attempting to murder a fellow driver on Tuesday morning by slashing his neck in Ajwa road area of the city. Police said the duo had a fight over ferrying a passenger about two weeks ago.

On Tuesday around 8am, the accused, a resident of Bahar Colony on Ajwa road, was in queue at the autorickshaw point at Shree Hari township where he got into an argument with the victim driver.

In a fit of rage, pulled out a knife from his pocket and slashed the other driver’s neck, police said.

Other auto drivers rushed the victim to the SSG, where he was undergoing a surgery at the time of going to the press.

The accused driver, who escaped from the spot after the attack, has been nabbed. He has been booked under Sections 307, 323 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code for Attempt to murder, assault and obscenity after a complaint filed by the victim driver’s father at Bapod police station.

According to eye witnesses, the accused driver hurled abuses at the drivers while committing the crime, police said. However, they refused to be identified but said regular commuters were used to fights between drivers at the auto point over their turns and long-distance trips.

Inspector VP Chauhan of Bapod police station said, “We have detained the accused and sent him for Covid-19 test as per protocol. Will finish the arrest formalities after his medical report is in. The victim is undergoing surgery at SSG and is said to be critical. We are keeping a watch on his condition.”

Commissioner of police RB Brahmabhatt told The Indian Express that since the police teams are also monitoring the situation in the area as the drivers belong to different communities.

“Things are under control and the accused has been arrested. The officers are taking necessary action,” he said.

