Vadodara: As school vans, autos go on strike over RTO crackdown, police drop students to school in their vehicles

As strike of school vans and auto-rickshaws entered day-two after a crackdown by the Road Transport Office (RTO) and Vadodara traffic police, Vadodara police were seen helping students reach school by ferrying them in their PCR vans and their motorbikes. 46 police motorcycles, 21 PCR vans and 9 official Boleros were at task on Wednesday morning to help students reach school on time and not face inconvenience. The Vadodara traffic and city police helped over 250 students to reach school across various schools in the city.

Vadodara traffic ACP AK Vanani said that they will continue to help children reach school till the strike is called off. “Every vehicle carrying students has to follow certain safety norms, like not carrying more students than the actual capacity and overcrowding the van. We initiated a drive in Vadodara and the association called for a strike. But we understand that the schools have just reopened and it is not easy for every parent to drop their children to school, so we have devoted our morning hours to help such students so that they do not face any inconvenience and do not miss classes. We will continue to do so till the strike calls off,” he added.

The crackdown on vehicles carrying students to school comes a day after three students fell down from a moving school van in Ahmedabad. The van was carrying 22 children because of which the door could not be closed properly and the students fell down at a turn. On Tuesday, drivers of 3 buses, 12 auto rickshaws and 16 eco vans were detained by the RTO and the Vadodara traffic police for not following safety norms. Owing to this, the school vans and auto rickshaws went on strike. After two PILs in High Court over the last decade, it was decided that a maximum of 14 students can travel in a van and six in an auto rickshaw and the vehicles flouting this norm are being detained.