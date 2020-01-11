Vadodara: Five feared dead in blast at medical gas manufacturing company

Five people are feared to have been killed in a blast. (File Photo) Five people are feared to have been killed in a blast. (File Photo)

At least five people are feared dead in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd, a company dealing with manufacture and sales of industrial and medical gases, in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara. Over a dozen have been hospitalised so far.

JUSTIN: Five feared dead in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd company in Padra taluka of Vadodara. Over a dozen hospitalised. Further details awaited @IndianExpress — Aishwarya Mohanty (@pirouetteworld) January 11, 2020

Further details awaited.

