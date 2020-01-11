Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Vadodara: Five feared dead in blast at medical gas manufacturing company

At least five people are feared dead in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd, a company dealing with manufacture and sales of industrial and medical gases, in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara.

By: Express Web Desk | Vadodara | Published: January 11, 2020 1:11:04 pm
(File Photo)

At least five people are feared dead in a blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd, a company dealing with manufacture and sales of industrial and medical gases, in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara. Over a dozen have been hospitalised so far.

Further details awaited.

