Vadodara: After recurrent complaints from GMERS patients, district officials take action

A day after purported videos shot inside the dedicated COVID-19 hospital at GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) went viral, in which suspected COVID-19 patients complained about the lack of cleanliness and inappropriate response from medical staffers, the district administration sprung into action and issued a warning to all concerned departments and contractors to resolve the issues at the earliest, or face police action.

In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of GMERS, Officer on Special Duty in Vadodara, Vinod Rao stated that patients admitted at the GMERS COVID-19 hospital have demanded that cleanliness, water facilities, housekeeping and other facilities be provided to the patients.

A committee headed by a deputy commissioner rank official was also constituted to look into the grievances and complaints raised by the patients. The committee had met the officials at GMERS and submitted its report on Sunday afternoon. “Taking cognizance of the fact that there has been complete negligence on the part of the concerned departments and contractors in addressing the issues, we want that all the issues be resolved at the earliest. If the issues are not resolved, necessary actions under the Epidemic Disaster Act, 1897, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code will be taken,” the letter read.

