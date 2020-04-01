Vadodara administration compiles list of 249 people who visited Delhi during congregation

Earlier the Vadodara police had tracked down five men who had visited Nizamuddin based on their mobile phone locations. (Photo by Parveen Khanna) Earlier the Vadodara police had tracked down five men who had visited Nizamuddin based on their mobile phone locations. (Photo by Parveen Khanna)

In Vadodara, city and district limits compiled a list of 249 travellers, whose mobile locations were traced around Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz at the time of the Tablighi jamaat congregation in March this year. Of these, 77duplicate names were discarded and 124 have been identified from Vadodara city limits and 48 from Vadodara rural limits. However, none had attended the jamaat congregation, health officials confirmed.

“The Vadodara police traced five suspected persons who had attended a simultaneous Tablighi Jamaat in Sonepat. They have been home quarantined. The movement of about 77 others was traced to places around the Nizamuddin Markaz. The likelihood of them having met people from the Jamaat who have tested positive is high. So the authorities are taking preventive steps,” said Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut after the Vadodara police traced five persons in the city who had stayed at a Masjid in Todarpur in Yamunanagar near Panipat.

In Panchmahal district, Collector Amit Arora said the district had home quarantined three men who were said to have travelled towards the Attari Wagah border earlier in March to attend a Jamaat meeting in Lahore in Pakistan. “The meeting was cancelled and they returned home. But we quarantined them and they have been asymptomatic,” Arora told this newspaper.

“Based on mobile location inputs, we had received a list of 249 travellers, the mobile locations show that they were around the area in Nizamuddin but none of them from Vadodara attended the gathering,” said VMC chief medical officer, Devesh Patel.

Earlier the Vadodara police had tracked down five men who had visited Nizamuddin based on their mobile phone locations, and returned to Vadodara on the night of March 30, in a truck from Delhi. They had first reached Godhra in Panchmahals district of Gujarat, then hitched ride on a Sumo Jeep to the Vadodara highway, alighted at Golden Chowkdi junction and walked back to their homes due to the lockdown.

“They had deboarded on the highway and had not entered the town or come in contact with any person here. We have received a dump data of call records but no one from Godhra attended the gathering. We are still looking into which truck they had travelled in and the jeep that they boarded from here,” said Leena Patil, S P, Panchmahals.

