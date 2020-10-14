Vadodara ACB: Mamlatdar, deputy held for ‘taking Rs 1 lakh bribe’

The officials added that the ACB has recovered incriminating documents in a search at the office and residences of the two officers. (Representational)

The Vadodara Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed the Mamlatdar and deputy Mamlatdar attached to the Padra taluka Panchayat in Vadodara district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of permissions for soil excavation on the Vadodara-Mumbai expressway route.

Mamlatdar GD Baria and Deputy Mamlatdar KJ Pardhi of Padra taluka panchayat allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a contractor working on the Mumbai-Vadodara expressway project after receiving an application from him for a positive report to bag the contract for soil digging. The complainant approached the ACB as he did not wish to pay the bribe.

On Tuesday, the ACB set up a trap at the Mamlatdar office of Padra. “As decided between the contractor and the officials, the contractor (complainant) arrived with the money. The two accepted the money and the contractor left their office. As he walked out of the office, our team nabbed the two officials. They have been brought to the ACB office and will be tested for Covid-19,” an official said.

The officials added that the ACB has recovered incriminating documents in a search at the office and residences of the two officers.

