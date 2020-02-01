Vadodara: 67-year-old man ‘jumps to death’

The deceased’s family said he had left home in the morning for a walk and was depressed since the past three months, police said. (Representational Image) The deceased’s family said he had left home in the morning for a walk and was depressed since the past three months, police said. (Representational Image)

An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the seventh floor of a building in Manjalpur area of the city on Friday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Dave (67), a resident of Vitthalbaug society in Manjalpur.

As per CCTV footage of the society where he was found dead, the man is seen walking towards the lift and minutes later, another CCTV camera captured his fall.

No suicide note was found from his possession.

“The deceased is not a resident of this society. As per preliminary investigation, he had come to the society with an intention to commit suicide. We checked other CCTV cameras outside the society in the peripheral area to find out where he had come from. We have not recovered any suicide note,” a police official said.

As per Dave’s family members, he had left home in the morning for a walk and was depressed since the past three months, police said.

Girl found hanging from tree in Dahod

Two days after a 19-year-old girl had reportedly gone missing from her home, she was found hanging from a tree in a village of Dahod district on Friday.

According to police, the girl had left home on January 28 without informing her parents. While her family was searching for her, she was found hanging from a tree.

The police has registered a case of accidental death and is investigating the matter.

“The girl’s married elder sister lives in the village but she had not met her. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. There are no external injury marks on her body. There are no signs of sexual assault either, but we are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm the same,” a police official said.

“The family is unaware why she could have taken such an extreme step. They are not suspecting that anyone could’ve killed her. We have registered a case of accidental death,” the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App