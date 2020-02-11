Vadodara: 60-yr-old man taken to trauma centre on scooter, dies

According to sources, the elderly man who lived alone in his house suddenly suffered chest pain and came out of the house to seek help. (Representational Image) According to sources, the elderly man who lived alone in his house suddenly suffered chest pain and came out of the house to seek help. (Representational Image)

Like a scene straight out of the movie, ‘3 Idiots’, two men rode a scooter into Bharuch hospital with a 60-year-old patient complaining of chest pain, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the elderly man who lived alone in his house suddenly suffered chest pain and came out of the house to seek help. The men who were standing nearby immediately rushed him to the hospital on a scooter instead of calling and waiting for an ambulance. They drove the two-wheeler right inside the trauma centre of the hospital and handed him over to the doctors.

The Resident Medical Officer of Bharuch Civil Hospital Dr J D Parmar said, “They did drive straight into the trauma centre but left with the vehicle soon after handing over the patient. They told us that they did not want to wait for the ambulance and also that the lanes leading to the patient’s house are very narrow so they were not sure if the ambulance could reach till his house. They were trying to help, but the patient was brought dead on arrival.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.