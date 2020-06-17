Vadodara: 4-yr-old boy dies after mother ‘jumps’ into river with him

Police investigations revealed that the woman was facing issues in her marriage. (Representational) Police investigations revealed that the woman was facing issues in her marriage. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman from Vadodara allegedly jumped into the Mahisagar river along with her four-year-old son over “marital issues”. The woman was rescued by local swimmers, while the child died. She is undergoing treatment and has been booked under murder charges.

According to police, the woman informed her family on Monday morning that she had to meet doctor in Jambughoda and left home with her son. When she did not return till night, her family tried contacting her, but her phone was out of reach. When they tried contacting her father who lives in Jambughoda, his phone was switched off, her brother-in-law stated in his complaint. Her husband then believed that she must have gone to her parents’ house, the police said.

On Tuesday morning, they were informed that she had attempted suicide along with her son. “After she jumped off the bridge, she started crying for help. A few fishermen and locals saw her and rushed to help her. They could save her but could not find the child. A team from Vasad police station and the fire brigade found the body of the child after an hour-long search. She is now undergoing treatment as she sustained injuries,” said investigating officer Jashpal Parmar.

Police investigations revealed that the woman was facing issues in her marriage. “There are no financial troubles for the family, so that has been ruled out. We have learnt that the woman had issues with her husband and in-laws. They live in a joint family. The exact trigger is still under investigation,” Parmar added.

