Vadodara: 4 men ‘vandalise restaurant, assault owner’ over not being allowed to dine

The incident happened on Saturday at around 7:30 pm at Sangam hotel on the Halol road near Golden chowkdi. (Representational) The incident happened on Saturday at around 7:30 pm at Sangam hotel on the Halol road near Golden chowkdi. (Representational)

Four men allegedly vandalised a restaurant and assaulted its owner and a staff member over not being allowed to dine inside. While three of them were detained, the other accused is still on the run. The incident happened on Saturday at around 7:30 pm at Sangam hotel on the Halol road near Golden chowkdi. According to the hotel owner, Jayveer Malik (42), who is also the complainant in the case, four men had arrived at the restaurant on Saturday evening and had demanded to dine there itself.

When Malik told them that the restaurant has only been providing take away services as per the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, they allegedly assaulted him and started vandalizing restaurant. Malik still parcelled their order and denied allowing them to dine inside. Enraged, the accused emptied the parcelled containers of food on the table and refused to pay, Malik stated in his complaint.

When Malik insisted, they blamed him for giving them stale food and began thrashing him with bottles, police said. They also ransacked the entire restaurant and vandalised the tables and the chairs. Malik along with one of his staff members sustained severe injuries. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and are in a stable condition. The accused were identified with the help of footage from the CCTV camera installed in the restaurant. A purported video of the incident also went viral on the social media.

“Three of them have been detained. They have been sent for Covid-19 test and will be arrested after that. We are trying to trace the fourth accused,” police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.