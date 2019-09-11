Vadodara: 35 infants shifted out as minor fire breaks out at SSG hospital ward

A minor fire at the paediatric section of the state run SSG hospital on Tuesday triggered a state of panic. However, as the paediatric ward was evacuated quickly, there were no casualties.

The fire started at ward number 17 of the paediatric ward where infants and newborns undergo treatment.

Around 35 infants and newborns from the neonatal intensive care unit had to be shifted to the Rukmani Chainani maternity section and other emergency wards of the hospital with the help of hospital staff and fire brigade officials.

As soon as smoke was detected, the power supply as well as oxygen supply to the paediatric ward was immediately cut. Following this, all the infants were first shifted to safety and the fire was doused. No injuries were reported due to the fire.

Another 10 patients from the ward above this floor were also moved out to safer areas as the smoke spread.

Officials said a short circuit in the air conditioner had triggered the fire “There was a short circuit in the air conditioner on the floor. There was no major fire but heavy smoke bellowed out of the second floor,” Resident Medical Officer of SSG hospital Dr RB Shah said.

“Window panes were broken to facilitate ventilation and the infants and babies were immediately moved to other wards.”

He said the fire extinguishers at the hospital were used to bring the smoke under control. “Depending upon the necessity, we will move them (the infants) to Gotri hospital as well. No injuries were reported in the case and all the infants and children are being taken care of,” Dr Shah added.