Vadodara: 2 villages cut off from each other as connecting road caves in

Two villages were cut off from each other after the only road connecting them caved in following continuous rain on Sunday afternoon.

The road connecting Mandva and Karnali villages in Dabhoi taluka was constructed in June last year. Karnali was adopted by former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

“This was the easiest route between Mandva and Karnali. Earlier, there was a kuccha road here which would get flooded during monsoon making it impossible for us to use. Last year, this road was constructed and it was a major relief to the villagers. But this year the concrete road got washed away. There has been heavy rain since Wednesday and vehicles continued to ply. Probably, the road could not take the weight,” said sarpanch of Karnali, Vinod Patel.

The sarpanch, however, added that restoration work is yet to be undertaken.

“We have informed the officials concerned about the issue. But since it is raining even today, nothing could be done. They have inspected the place and we are expecting some action soon,” Patel added.

District Collector and in-charge municipal commissioner Shalini Agarwal said, “We have been apprised of the situation and have asked the authorities to inspect the site and send us a report. Restoration work will be started soon.”