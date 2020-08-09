Vadodara 2 held for running sex racket, 2 women rescued, say police

A police release said that two women, who had rented the premises from the owner of the property, had been running a sex racket. (Representational) A police release said that two women, who had rented the premises from the owner of the property, had been running a sex racket. (Representational)

Vadodara Police on Friday booked two women and a man and rescued two other women in an alleged case of human trafficking from a residential complex in Danteshwar area of the city.

The Prevention of Crime (PCB) branch of the Vadodara city police had raided a bungalow in the Darshanam Antica society after receiving a tip-off that two women were running a brothel from the property.

A police release said that two women, who had rented the premises from the owner of the property, had been running a sex racket.

“They would charge Rs 300 rent and set up customers for women forced into flesh trade from other states. On Friday, the PCB team arrested two women for running the racket and a man, who was allegedly the customer. Two women, natives of West Bengal, who were allegedly forced into prostitution were rescued,” the release said.

Vadodara Police has initiated a probe to ascertain the role of the property owner in the crime. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

