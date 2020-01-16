Vadodara: 2 dead while flying kites on Uttarayan

The police has lodged cases of accidental death in both cases. (Representational Image) The police has lodged cases of accidental death in both cases. (Representational Image)

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and 45-year-old man, died in Vadodara in separate kite flying incidents on Tuesday on the festival of Uttarayan.

According to police officials, a 16-year-old boy died on Tuesday afternoon after he accidentally fell down from the terrace on the seventh floor of his building.

Karan Rathod — a resident of Basinghar heights in Sayajipura area of the city — was flying kites with his family, when he was standing at the edge of the terrace and accidentally slipped and fell, police said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his family members but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

In the second incident, a 45-year-old man fell off from the terrace of his building after his feet got entangled in a kite’s thread.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when Nagendra Jandar was flying kites with his family on his terrace at his residence in OP Road area of the city. He had sustained injuries on his head and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, police confirmed.

The police has lodged cases of accidental death in both cases.

