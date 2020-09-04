Vadodara: 2 accused in temple theft cases held

Currently, the two accused have been booked in five cases under Gotri, Navapura, Chhani, Jawaharnagar and JP road police stations. (Representational)

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Thursday detained two accused in the five alleged cases of theft in local temples across the city which had occurred in the last 15 days. The Crime Branch also seized items worth Rs 89,000, including cash, which is said to be the money stolen from the donation boxes of the temple, from their possession.

The two accused, Jitendra Panchal and Jigesh Parmar, were nabbed on Thursday afternoon near the Lalbaug bridge in the Manjalpur area of the city. Panchal was earlier booked in five other cases of theft in the city in 2018 registered with different police stations.

A police officer from the Vadodara Crime Branch said that Panchal, a resident of Sinor taluka in Vadodara, has several cases of house break-ins registered against him.

As many as five temples had witnessed thefts in the past two weeks, including the Ganges-hwar Mahadev temple near Chhani Lake.

Currently, the two accused have been booked in five cases under Gotri, Navapura, Chhani, Jawaharnagar and JP road police stations.

The police confiscated cash of Rs 46,000 as well as a silver umbrella worth Rs 2,000, which was stolen from a temple and a motorcycle worth Rs 35,000 from the accused. The accused will first undergo a Covid-19 test before being formally arrested.

