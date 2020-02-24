Vadodara: 13 injured as groups clash, set fire to houses and shops

Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo) Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo)

A mob set afire houses, shops and vehicles after clashes broke out between two communities at the Akhbarpura area of Khambhat taluka in Anand district on Sunday afternoon. Thirteen people were injured in the violence, while around 25 houses and shops were set on fire by the members of both the communities, police said.

This is the second clash between the communities in a month. While Akhbarpura was the epicentre of the clash on Sunday, incidents of stone pelting and arsoning were reported from the nearby localities as well.

According to sources, the members of both the communities had come face to face on Sunday over an unresolved issue from the past.

“This area has a history of communal violence. The exact reason why the clash broke out today is still under investigation. The situation has been brought under control. We have rounded up 46 people so far. There had been stone pelting and major arsoning. Around 15-20 houses and shops have been set on fire but we are still assessing the damage. No one has suffered any major injury. Six of those admitted in the hospital have been discharged as well,” said Divya Mishra, Superinte-ndent of Police, Kheda who is at present incharge of the neighbouring district of Anand. FIR is under process, he added.

Police also clamped an indefinite bandobast in the area after the clashes and around 100 policemen have been deployed in the area. The violence prompted the police to resort to lathicharge and also lob tear gas shells to contain the situation. According to sources, the matter spiraled out of hand as the violence continued for over an hour before the police could control it.

