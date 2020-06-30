Vadodara: 12 arrested after groups clash over ‘hitting cow with stick’ in Dabhoi

Twelve people were arrested among 24 booked following a clash between two groups over an alleged incident of hitting a cow with a stick in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara on Sunday night. (Representational Image) Twelve people were arrested among 24 booked following a clash between two groups over an alleged incident of hitting a cow with a stick in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

Twelve people were arrested among 24 booked following a clash between two groups over an alleged incident of hitting a cow with a stick in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara on Sunday night.

The groups belonging to two communities residing in the adjacent localities of Rabarivaga and Sangarwadi in Dabhoi filed a complaint each at the Dabhoi police station on Sunday, after which the arrests were made.

According to police, a member of one of the groups told them that on Sunday when their cow entered the area of the other community and was resting, one of them hit the animal with a stick in a bid to chase it away. This led to a heated argument between the two groups. To bring the situation under control, leaders from both the communities intervened, following which the crowd dispersed. However, late on Sunday night, the members again confronted each other with communal taunts, leading to a violent clash. Members from both the communities resorted to attacking each other with sticks and pelted stones at each other.

Two persons sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment, while five others suffered minor injuries.

Teams from Dabhoi police station as well as senior police officers rushed to the spot. Investigating officer JM Vaghela said, “There have been no such incidents in the past. The two communities have always lived in harmony. This is a first such incident. The other accused are still on the run but will be arrested soon. Police has also been deployed in the area to avoid further flare ups.” The accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

