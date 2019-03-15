Vadakkan? No, no Vadakkan is not a big leader, says Rahul on Sonia aide exit

On being asked about the decision of Tom Vadakkan, a Sonia Gandhi aide, to join the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday told ANI that “Vadakkan? No, no Vadakkan is not a big leader.”

Advertising

A day after Congress national spokesperson Vadakkan switched loyalties, Rahul was interacting with health professionals in Raipur when he made the remark. Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit Odisha as part of his election campaign.

Click for more election news

Vadakkan joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Vadakkan said he was hurt by the Congress reaction to the attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists in Pulwama. “This is about patriotism, love for the nation,” he said after joining the BJP.

He also alleged that “dynastic politics” are at a zenith in the Congress and a “use and throw culture” was afflicting the party. He also said he firmly believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development narrative.

Vadakkan, who never contested elections, is also a former AICC secretary. His induction into the BJP is likely to boost the party’s prospects in Kerala. Source told The Indian Express that Vadakkan is ready to contest on a BJP ticket from Thrissur, Ernakulam or Idukki.