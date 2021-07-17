Vaccines may soon be available for 12-18 age group: Centre to Delhi HC

Sharma told the court that, subject to statutory permissions, the vaccine may be available in the near future.

Covid-19 vaccines may soon be available for the 12-18 age group and a policy on vaccinating them will be formulated after acquiring approval, the Centre told the Delhi High Court Friday.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that Zydus Cadila, which is developing DNA vaccines, has concluded its trials for the 12-18 age group. Sharma told the court that, subject to statutory permissions, the vaccine may be available in the near future.

He also told the court that the Drug Controller General of India has permitted Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, to conduct clinical vaccine trials for the 2-18 age group.

The submission was made in response to a petition that wanted minors and their parents to be made a priority group in Delhi’s vaccination drive.