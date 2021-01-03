Vaccine trial run in 6 districts of Jharkhand

Ranchi: Health workers show victory sign after the COVID-19 vaccination mock drill and the dry run at a government hospital in Ranchi, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Jharkhand on Saturday conducted a vaccination dry run in six districts — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Palamu, Pakur, Chatra and Simdega – and across 13 vaccination sites.

In all, 455 healthcare workers – 25 health workers per site – were enrolled for the trial run, it is learnt.

“The objective of the dry run was to ensure that preparation of session site, training of health workers availability of logistics, the functionality of cold chain system and COWIN software is working optimally. All possible scenarios of vaccination like non-acceptance, adverse event following immunization were considered for the dry run to ensure an error-free immunization campaign whenever the vaccine is available,” the source added.