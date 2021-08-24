Vaccine trial participants to get certificates through four platforms: Govt

Over 11,000 people, who participated in clinical trials of Covishield and Covaxin in the country, will be given vaccination certification through the CoWin platform, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The ministry said 11,349 participants would be able to download their individual certificates through four platforms: CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or UMANG application.

The Indian Express had on Sunday reported on the problems faced by many participants, who had been issued certificates by trial sites but not through the CoWin app.

“ICMR in partnership with Serum Institute of India (SII) had conducted phase II/III bridging studies of Covishield from August 2020. Phase III efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were also conducted by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) from November 2020. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had received several requests from the trial participants for digital vaccination certificates,” the ministry said.

“It was decided that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants… after the trials/studies were unblinded. ICMR was designated as the nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants,” the ministry said.