Saturday, January 29, 2022
Take 5 Vaccine stand: Not against vaccination, we just don’t want to be forced, says pastor of New Life Church, Kohima

🔴 Last week, Kohima saw a ‘Freedom Rally’ against mandatory vaccination. Organised by civil society groups and churches, it ended with a memorandum to the Nagaland CM to let vaccination be a choice.

Written by Tora Agarwala |
January 30, 2022 3:33:23 am
Last week, Kohima saw a ‘Freedom Rally’ against mandatory vaccination. Organised by civil society groups and churches, it ended with a memorandum to the Nagaland CM to let vaccination be a choice. Reverend Azahto Kiba, 41, pastor of New Life Church, Kohima, was an organiser:

1. Who all participated?

We were like-minded people — representatives from different churches, civil society groups as well as the public — who are against the government’s drive to mandatorily vaccinate the public.

2. What is your demand?

Despite the Supreme Court saying that vaccination is not mandatory, governments have made up rules to coerce people. We are not against people getting vaccinated, we just don’t want forced vaccination, since we believe the decision is a very personal choice. It should be voluntary and the government should end discrimination against those who refuse it.

3. How are the unvaccinated discriminated against?

Unvaccinated students are not allowed to attend offline classes, malls prevent entry if you don’t flash your vaccine certificates. Same with banks, and many other public places. In every family, there are vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but there is no discrimination among them. Then why is the government discriminating?

4. But isn’t vaccination needed against Covid?

We are not stopping people from getting vaccinated, we are just asking the government to give us the freedom to decide.

5. Why did you call your rally ‘Freedom Rally’?

The name was ‘Freedom Rally — Restitutio De Libertus’, or Restoration of Liberty. Our freedom has been snatched. We cannot attend school, college, malls, move from district to district, without vaccination.

