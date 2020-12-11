Vaccine rollout: Punjab sets up 729 cold chain points

In line with the central government’s guidelines, data of about 1.25 lakh healthcare workers (government and private) has been compiled by the state government for the first phase of vaccination.

As Punjab gears up for the vaccine roll out with with a total of 729 cold chain points, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday directed the Health Department to incorporate the results of the second sero survey in the state’s strategy so that the high-risk population is covered first.

At a virtual meeting on Covid situation, the CM reviewed the state’s readiness for the vaccine rollout in terms of database of priority lists; infrastructure for cold chain management; identification and training of vaccinators, etc.

Apart from vaccine safety and vaccination site safety, correct and timely information communication was critical to the successful rollout of the vaccination, which is expected to be available soon in India, Amarinder said.

Besides one state-level vaccine store, 22 district and 127 block level stores are being prepared for the rollout of the vaccine in state, which will also have 570 cold chain points. Besides one walk-in freezer at Ferozepur, the Government of India has decided to provide one more at Chandigarh. In addition, the state will have one walk-in cooler each at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, with more to be received from the Centre. In addition, the state has 1,165 Ice Lined Refrigerators and 1079 Deep Freezers.

In line with the central government’s guidelines, data of about 1.25 lakh healthcare workers (government and private) has been compiled by the state government for the first phase of vaccination.

Other steps being taken as part of the vaccine rollout preparedness include mapping of vaccinators, digital platform training in districts, trained manpower for vaccine inventory management and coordination at various levels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd