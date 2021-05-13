Vaccine hesitancy: Rural Chhattisgarh counts on activists and folk songs

“We succeed in convincing them at times, not always,” says Painkra, who, along with a team of 52, is out on the field every day, fighting vaccine hesitancy.

AUTHORITIES IN rural and remote districts of Chhattisgarh are engaging tribal activists among others as a strategy to dispel vaccine hesitancy among village residents.

In the villages of Sarguja district, tribal and land activist Gangaram Painkra says the fear of the vaccine is such that it has been taking a lot of convincing. “People believe fake news faster than genuine information in these times. They either believe the vaccine is going to kill them or make them impotent,” he says.

“We succeed in convincing them at times, not always,” says Painkra, who, along with a team of 52, is out on the field every day, fighting vaccine hesitancy.

“The government apparatus was being mistreated and shooed off from the villages. But with us, there’s some credibility,” the 57-year-old says.

In neighbouring Surajpur district, too, the administration is trying to spread information on vaccines. “Through posters and folk songs, we are trying to attract the rural and tribal populace,” says Collector Ranbir Sharma.

In Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi district, Collector Namrata Gandhi says: “We are going to make it mandatory for the panch and other representatives to get themselves and their families vaccinated…. ASHA workers are not taken seriously but any officer accompanying them is. So we are sending officers to the field too…”