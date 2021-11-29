Vaccine drives, more surveillance: states start taking preventive steps

MAHARASHTRA: Mumbai’s municipal corporation – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – has started contacting 465 passengers who arrived in the city from the countries of concern including South Africa over the last 15 days. Officials said 95 of these passengers are residents of Mumbai. Rajesh Bhushan, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the government would ramp up the ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccine’ principle. He said daily testing would be increased to over 1lakh daily from the daily state-wide average of 65,000 tests at present.

KARNATAKA: With new clusters of infections reported from different districts in the last few days, the government has requested the Centre to impose a travel ban from high-risk countries, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. He added that all passengers arriving from these countries are undergoing mandatory testing at airports. Further, the state government also decided to place travellers who have tested positive for the infection under “institutional isolation” for ten days apart from their samples mandatorily sent for whole-genome sequencing (WGS) “on a fast-track basis.”

MADHYA PRADESH: The state government will trace, test and if need be, isolate international passengers who have arrived in the state in the past month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The state has also decided to ramp up genome sequencing. Instructions have also been issued to ensure availability of medicines. “Children below 18 years of age are at risk as they are not vaccinated. Looking at this, although we are opening schools tomorrow (Monday), they will only run upto 50 per cent of their capacity while online classes will be restarted to give parents an option…” the CM said.

UTTAR PRADESH: The Lucknow administration issued separate protocols the international and domestic arrivals. As per the guidelines for the international terminal, thermal screening of all the passengers is mandatory and passengers would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. All passengers will also have to undergo 8 days of home quarentine and would have to get an RT-PCR test conducted after the last day. For the domestic terminal, while thermal screening is a must for all travellers, RT-PCR would be conducted for those travellers, who present some symptoms.

GUJARAT: State Health Department Manoj Aggarwal told The Indian Express they had recently issued directives similar to the ones issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further adding, he said, “We will be further strengthening screening from risk countries. Similar is with the genome sequencing which we have been already doing – we will further strengthen it.”

TELANGANA: The government said on Sunday that it has strengthened the surveillance system and alerted teams.Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries will be quarantined at home and be monitored, state Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao said. Tests will be carried out on those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and samples sent for genome sequencing if anyone tests positive, he said.

HARYANA: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state’s ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ is already in place, under which relaxations are either given or curtailed depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “We have issued a Mahamari alert… We received several suggestions on relaxations, but we haven’t because of the new variant,” Khattar said.

J&K: Passengers travelling to J&K by air, rail or road will not be required to undergo RT-PCR or RAT on arrival if they are carrying a valid final Covid-19 vaccination certificate and an RT-PCR negative report of a test conducted within 72 hours of their arrival. The decision was taken after a detailed review of the current situation in J&K by the UT’s Chief Secretary at a meeting with additional chief secretaries of finance and health.

