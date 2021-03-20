Vaccine drive to be extended No reason to doubt vaccine efficacy: Harsh Vardhan

The government Friday said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be extended and stressed that no one should have any misgivings about the effectiveness of the vaccines in India.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has vaccinated 3.5-4 crore people so far and side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432 per cent.

“Every vaccine does not require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days all these are based on experts’ opinion but we have also consulted WHO guidelines,” he told Lok Sabha in response to a query.

Replying to another question, Vardhan said it is not scientifically necessary to administer the vaccine to each and every person in the country. “Not each and every person in the world will be vaccinated. The prioritisation process is a dynamic process. The behaviour of the virus is also dynamic. All things are based on scientific facts, scrutiny and vision of the overall scientific and health community,” he said.

“There is no need to fear vaccines. We got victory over polio and chicken pox due to the vaccination,” he said.

284 covid samples of UK strain found: minister

New Delhi: Dr Harsh Vardhan told Lok Sabha on Friday that 284 samples of SARS-CoV-2, whose genomes have been sequenced till March 10 by various laboratories in the country, have been found to belong to the ‘UK strain’.

“As of March 10, 2021, a total of 19,092 RT-PCR positive samples for SARS CoV-2 have been received from various states/UTs, in which 4869 samples have been processed,’’ the minister said.

Among the processed samples, 284 samples have been detected to be positive for the ‘UK strain’, 11 samples positive for the ‘South African strain’ and 1 sample positive for the ‘Brazil strain’. ENS