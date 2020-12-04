‘Vaccine can’t compensate for loss of education’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said a vaccine may soon make coronavirus a thing of the past but loss of education “cannot be compensated”. “Soon, the corona vaccine will be released around the world, and this pandemic would be a matter of history. But the loss of education that our students are facing today cannot be compensated by any vaccine. To minimize this loss, the Delhi government is consistently working on solutions,” said Sisodia, who distributed tablets to around 50 Class 11 students of Delhi government schools.

The tablets were donated by the three discoms — Tata Power DDL, BSES Rajdhani Power & BSES Yamuna Power — and the CEOs of the three power companies were present at the event. BSES donated 850 tablets and TPDDL 1059 tablets as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

“These tablets will meet the requirements of 1902 students only, many more children need this support,” said Sisodia.

Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power DDL said, ‘‘Through this initiative, we aim to help students cope, especially for those who do not have access to smartphones or laptops during the ongoing pandemic.” According to a BSES spokesperson, “These tablets will help students continue their education and provide impetus to the government’s online education initiative.”

