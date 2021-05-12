Vaccination pace ‘disturbing’, Karnataka High Court seeks road map from state govt

Around16.83 lakh beneficiaries who have taken the first dose of Covishield and 9.25 lakh who have taken the first dose of Covaxin are due for their second doses in the 45-plus category, the court noted.

Calling the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the state “disturbing”, the Karnataka High Court has sought a road map from the state government by May 13 on how it intends to provide vaccines to 26 lakh beneficiaries above the age of 45, who are now due to receive their second dose, when the state only has 9.37 lakh doses of the vaccines available.

As of May 5, the court pointed out, 65.83 lakh beneficiaries needed a second dose of vaccine.

“We hope and trust that both the Central and the state government will take a serious note of the desperate situation… If urgent steps are not taken to procure sufficient numbers of doses of vaccine, the very object of vaccination is likely to be frustrated, which may have a cascading effect on the spread of Covid-19,” a division bench said after scrutinising the vaccination effort in the state.

“…it is a well-accepted fact that an aggressive vaccination campaign is a major step required… However, facts and figures brought on record show that the situation regarding availability of vaccines in Karnataka is very disturbing,” the HC noted.

