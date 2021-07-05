Vaccination: Mohali leads state, 78 pc of eligible people receive jabs

The Mohali district is leading the state with 78.58 per cent COVID vaccination of the eligible population, including the 18 plus and all the special categories.

“The civil and medical authorities in the district are working in tandem. We are reaching out to people in every nook and corner not only through outreach camps but also through door-to- door vaccination,” DC Girish Dayalan said.

He added that over 20,000 people were vaccinated in camps organised on Friday as against their target of administering jabs to 15,000 people. “People by and large have overcome vaccination hesitancy so we will continue to work on a war footing to build herd immunity to combat the third wave. Considering the spread of Delta virus in European countries, it becomes increasingly important to bring people in the ambit of vaccination,” he said.

The DC also appreciated the health teams for their consistent efforts and thanked the social and religious organisations for support. He appealed to them to continue supporting Covid vaccination with the same zeal.