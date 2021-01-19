Vaccination Drive Day-2: Haryana nearly doubles the Day-1 numbers; 11,500 more get first shot

The Covid-positive rate came down to 5.37 per cent and fatality rate at 1.12 per cent. (File Photo)

Amid demands from the Opposition Congress to provide Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to every Haryana resident, the state administered the first dose to another 11,500 healthcare workers on Monday, the second day of the ongoing inoculation drive at 77 immunization sites in all 22 districts. The number is almost double the 5,907 who received the first shot of the vaccine on January 16 when the drive was launched across the country.

According to state health department, the numbers were low on first day due to delay in the launch of the drive owing to inauguration and formal events and the new software that was being used to keep track of the vaccinations. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora had earlier said that the state has a capacity of vaccinating at least 5 lakh people in a single day, but the pace of vaccination depends on the availability of the doses.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja Monday said that the entire expenditure on the vaccine should be borne by the central government.

“In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP, in its manifesto, promised free vaccines to all people of the state. Apart from this, other state governments have also announced to provide free vaccines to their citizens. If a free corona vaccine can be given in other states, it is also possible in Haryana,” Selja said.

A former Union minister, Selja said, “Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the entire country. Today, the economic condition of the people of the state is very bad. A large number of people in the state are not in a position to pay for the vaccine. In such a situation, the Haryana government should make the vaccine free for all the citizens of the state,” she demanded.

Meanwhile, Haryana added 119 new cases of Coronavirus infections in last 24 hours. While Gurgaon added 32 new cases and Faridabad (21), Sonipat (7), Ambala (3), Karnal (6), Panipat (3), Rohtak (2), Rewari (1), Panchkula (9), Kurukshetra (5), Yamunanagar (9), Sirsa (12), Mahendragarh (2), Bhiwani (1), Fatehabad (4) and Jind (2) recorded single digit new infections. Six districts — Hisar, Jhajjar, Palwal, Kaithal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri — reported nil new cases.

The state also recorded four Covid-19 fatalities — one each in Hisar, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar. The number of active Covid-19 patients in the state dipped to 1,929, including 56 in critical condition (50 on oxygen support, six on ventilator support).

Haryana tested 13,029 samples in the last 24 hours during which period 280 patients recovered taking the recovery rate to 98.15 per cent, while the Covid-positive rate came down to 5.37 per cent and fatality rate at 1.12 per cent.