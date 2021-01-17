Vaccination Day 2: 2,24,301 immunised, 447 cases of adverse reaction

On the second day of the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry Sunday said a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine so far. It also said that 447 cases of adverse events had been recorded following the immunisation.

Addressing a press briefing, the ministry’s Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani told reporters that out of the 447 adverse events, only three required hospitalisation.

“Today being Sunday, only six states conducted vaccination drive and in 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Vaccination took place in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu today.

“A total of 447 Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) have been reported on January 16 and 17, out of which only three required hospitalisation. Most of the AEFI reported so far are minor like fever, headache, nausea,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the inoculation drive against Covid-19 on Saturday and stated that the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a “decisive victory” for India against the pandemic.

India has approved two vaccines – Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India – for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.